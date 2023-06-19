Tommaso Ciampa returns to Raw

Seth Rollins was going to do an open challenge for the world heavyweight championship at the start of Monday Night Raw this week, but that changed when Finn Balor launched a surprise attack and gave him an extended beatdown. The Miz hit the ring next to say he was going to accept that open challenge but because it couldn’t happen anymore, he issued one of his own to anyone in Cleveland, Ohio.

Enter Tommaso Ciampa.

We haven’t seen Ciampa since September of last year, back when he was running buddies with Miz. He had to get surgery to repair a hip injury. He’s been the subject of rumors of late, mostly centered around a reunion with his old DIY teammate, Johnny Gargano.

Here, he put the boots to The Miz, ultimately pinning him with the Fairytale Ending.

We’ll have to wait and see if a reunion with Gargano comes to fruition.

