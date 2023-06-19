Over the past couple years, WWE audiences have figured out that it’s a lot of fun to sing Seth Rollins’ “Visionary” theme song.

It’s something that fueled his babyface turn, and probably influenced the company’s decision to put their new World Heavyweight title around his waist.

But on Raw last Monday (June 12), the sing-along seemed to rattle Rollins’ Money in the Bank challenger. Finn Bálor’s not a rookie unused to dealing with crowds, either. If the “WHOA-whoa-oh-OHHH”s got to him, the thinking goes, they could become a real problem for others.

Interviewing Seth about his return to NXT tomorrow night for The New York Post, Joseph Staszewski asked if Rollins is worried about that becoming an issue, and if he’s thought about doing anything to prevent it:

“No. (Laughs) Why would I want to stop it? They’re doing my thing for me. Why would I want to stop them? What good is that? That’s silly. They “What” people when they’re bored with them. They’re singing my song to my opponent to aggravate him, to piss him off. They know that it annoys him so they keep doing it. That’s as good as it gets. If he was a heel out there standing by himself and they were booing him out of the building a la Dominik Mysterio and he couldn’t get a word in, everyone would be thinking that’s the greatest thing ever, “The fact that there is a babyface who has something like that to utilize to antagonize the bad guy, it doesn’t get any better than that. Why would I ever want to stop them? I say party all night long. Mind you, I didn’t tell them to party all night long. All I did was stand there and when I talk, they listen. So, what does that tell you? I do have some control of them. “I hope it’s like that every single time my opponent picks up a microphone to say something bad to me. Please, bring it on. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the fire baby.”

In other words, Seth doesn’t care if the sing-alongs... BURN IT DOWN.