WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is supposed to defend his belt in an Open Challenge on Raw tonight (June 19) in Cleveland. After that, he’ll hop on a plane to Orlando. There, he’ll wrestle his first match on NXT since 2013, defending the title against Bron Breakker.

He could be sharing that flight with a few other WWE Superstars, and we’re not talking about main roster folks like Baron Corbin and Dana Brooke who are also booked for week one of NXT’s Gold Rush special.

According to PWInsider Elite, Breakker is in Cleveland ahead of tonight’s show at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The site’s Mike Johnson writes that he couldn’t confirm what exactly WWE will have Bron do while he’s in the Eastern Ohio metropolis, but makes the same assumption we all would — that he’ll make an appearance on Raw that serves to hype his showdown with Rollins tomorrow night at the Performance Center.

Will that involve sitting in the seats during Seth’s match? Getting involved in it? Answering the Open Challenge himself?

Give us your best guesses below. Then join us in our live blog tonight and we can all find out together.