Raw airs tonight (June 19) with a live show from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the fourth episode of Raw during the five week build towards Money in the Bank, which takes place on July 1 in London, England.

Logan Paul needs a win

YouTube star Logan Paul is back in WWE for tonight’s episode of Raw, which takes place near his hometown.

Paul may be a giant douchebag, but it turns out that he’s really damn good at this whole pro wrestling thing. He’s been especially impressive during his last two singles matches, which were losses against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

While it makes sense that WWE shouldn’t book a part-time celebrity star like Logan Paul to beat their top champions, the reality of the situation is that WWE does need to find some wrestlers on the roster for Paul to beat. The Miz served that role in Logan’s first singles match at last year’s SummerSlam event in late July. But that’s the last time Logan won a match in WWE, which means it’s been almost one year since he’s had his hand raised in victory.

It’s reasonable to assume that WWE will lay the groundwork tonight for whatever Logan’s next match happens to be, whether it takes place at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. It looks to me like it’s time for Logan Paul to win another match in WWE, but the tricky part is finding the right wrestler to do the job.

Which opponent does WWE have in mind for Logan Paul’s next win in pro wrestling? Could the actual plan be to book him in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and maybe even have him win the briefcase? We may start to find out the answers to these questions on tonight’s episode of Raw.

The title scene

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends the gold tonight in an open challenge. He’s been feuding with The Judgment Day of late, with a recent title defense against Damian Priest, and a future title defense coming up against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. That leaves Dominik Mysterio as a potential challenger for tonight, but he’s currently feuding with Cody Rhodes. Could it be The Miz instead, given that tonight’s show is near his hometown? What about JD McDonagh?

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley loves to humiliate Natalya. She squashed Natalya last month at Night of Champions, and gets the chance to do so again tonight in a non-title rematch.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Matt Riddle have some issues to settle with each other. The Original Bro is set to take on Ludwig Kaiser tonight. Could a win for Riddle get him in the mix for a future title shot against the Ring General?

WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained the belts last week against Imperium. Their next title defense is against Pretty Deadly from the SmackDown roster, but WWE will still probably find something for the champs to do tonight. After all, Raw is three hours long.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will wrestle against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn later this week in a title unification match. Tonight’s show should include some pre-taped promos or a video package to hype up the big fight.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The final spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match is up for grabs tonight when Raquel Rodriguez takes on Trish Stratus. Trish is the favorite because she has Zoey Stark in her corner, whereas Raquel is all alone now that her partner Liv Morgan is injured. However, Becky Lynch still needs revenge on Trish, and screwing her over tonight could be one way to pay her back.

- Even though he lost his MITB qualifying match, Bronson Reed doesn’t seem to understand why he’s not in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He’s been taking his frustrations out on Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, two men who actually are qualified for the ladder match. Ricochet’s match with Reed last week was ruined by Nakamura’s involvement. It might be time for Ricochet to return the favor when Nakamura takes on Reed tonight.

- Chad Gable is trying to teach Maxxine Dupri how to wrestle so that she can help Alpha Academy fend off Valhalla and the Viking Raiders. So far, Master Gable’s training regimen appears to be working.

- There’s some tension brewing between Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Is JD McDonagh making moves to potentially join up with the group if someone else happens to get kicked out?

- Indus Sher wants an official match against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and they’re probably going to get it.

- It seems like WWE creative already has nothing for Apollo Crews.

- Nuclear heat magnet Dominik Mysterio has been really good at finding ways to get in a cheap shot on Cody Rhodes. How will he pull it off tonight?

- How much longer will it be until WWE feeds Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter?

- It’s been over one month since Johnny Gargano told his family in The Way that “he’s coming back soon.” Is WWE waiting until after Money in the Bank to follow up on this angle?

- Speaking of someone who should be coming back soon, is Drew McIntyre’s current absence from WWE going to extend through WWE’s trip to the United Kingdom for Money in the Bank?

What will you be looking for on Raw?