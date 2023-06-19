WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 19, 2023) from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in London.

Advertised for tonight: Logan Paul makes his return to WWE television, presumably to set something up for Money in the Bank but it’s unclear exactly what he’ll be doing. Meanwhile, the final women’s Money in the Bank qualifier will take place, as Trish Stratus takes on Raquel Rodriguez. Elsewhere, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley takes on Natalya, Matt Riddle battles Ludwig Kaiser, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 19