The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Money in the Bank show set to take place on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the first time the company has held a major event in London dating all the way back to 2002.

We’re now just a couple weeks away from showtime and the card is quickly filling up:

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, BUTCH, and Damian Priest represent the field for this year’s match, with the winner guaranteed a shot at any championship they want.

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Qualified so far: IYO SKY, Bayley, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch. The final qualifying match will feature Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus, taking place on Monday Night Raw this week. Bayley will also put her spot on the line in a match against Shotzi on Friday Night SmackDown.

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

The Usos finally broke free of The Tribal Chief and now they’re going to have a tag team match that WWE is promoting by calling it “BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR!”

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Rollins defeated Damian Priest in an open challenge for his title, and Balor, still upset over getting injured by Rollins in the first ever Universal title match seven years ago, stepped up to challenge him to a match for the new world heavyweight title.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Judgment Day got involved in Cody’s business, and considering Mysterio is one of the top heels around right now, it only makes sense to put him in there with one of the top babyfaces. It’s also fitting because Rhodes has been all about honoring his father since he returned and Dom Dom’s been all about the complete opposite.

That’s the card so far, with a couple more matches expected to be added to the show by the time WWE heads across the pond.

Like it?