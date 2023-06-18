Roman Reigns smashes Hall of Famer in Cincinnati to retain his title

Roman Reigns made a rare live event appearance Saturday night (June 17) following his family’s implosion on SmackDown to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in Cincinnati.

Despite a stunning betrayal by his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, The Head of What’s Left of the Table showed up at the Heritage Bank Center looking as cool as ice with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman by his side.

Reigns dominated most of the match with his methodical style. But the action would soon reach a boiling point as it neared its conclusion.

After a 6-1-9 sent Reigns crashing into the referee, wiping out the official, Solo stormed the ring to punish the lucha legend.

That’s when the Usos showed up.

After Jimmy and Jey chased their younger brother off with a series of superkicks, it was down to Rey and Roman.

Having survived Reigns’ best shots, including a spear, Mysterio fired back and was on the verge of winning the title, only to have it taken away from him by his son Dominik Mysterio.

As Rey went for the pin following a frog splash, Dominik pulled the referee out of the ring to break up what looked like a sure three-count for his dad.

Reigns then put a bow on Dom’s crummy Father’s Day gift by cutting the elder Mysterio in half with a second spear to score the win and retain his title.

With the victory, Reigns will now slide past Pedro Morales this week to claim the fifth-longest world title run in WWE history.

But the Tribal Chief has more than records on his mind, as he and Solo Sikoa are headed for a Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank on July 1 against the Usos.