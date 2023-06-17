Trish Stratus has done a lot in her WWE career. Seven time Women’s champ. Along with Lita, the first woman to main event Raw. Royal Rumble entrant. Hall of Famer.

But she’s never been in the Money in the Bank match. That could change this year, though.

WWE’s announcer that Stratus will take on Raquel Rodriguez Monday (July 19) on Raw with a spot in this year’s ladder match at O2 Arena in London on the line. That will be the final qualifier for the 2023 Women’s match... although Bayley still has to defend the spot she already earned against Shotzi on SmackDown next Friday. Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and IYO SKY are also already booked for July 1’s briefcase battle.

Stratus has been feuding with Lynch of late, and has recruited Stark to her side, so there are a lot of variables in play heading into Monday night. Will Becky cost Trish the chance to add Money in the Bank to her legendary résumé? Can Zoey help her mentor, and keep her old NXT foe Rodriguez from punching her ticket to London?

We’ll find out in a couple days. Stratus vs. Rodriguez joins these matches & segments already announced for Cleveland: