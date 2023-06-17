BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR announced for Money in the Bank

For weeks, there have been rumors that Roman Reigns’ match at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London would be a tag affair pitting him & Solo Sikoa against The Usos. Jimmy Uso’s Night of Champions turn definitely got things moving in that direction, and the latest standout SmackDown main event made it crystal clear that’s where we’re headed.

Which is why WWE didn’t waste too much time making it official. They did so on the SmackDown LowDown today (June 17), when after recapping the events that closed out the June 16 SmackDown, McKenzie Mitchell said...

“After last night, we can confirm that at Money in the Bank there will be a BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR, The Usos taking on Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns.”

A short time later, WWE tweeted out this appropriately bad ass graphic:

The BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR joins these matches already announced for July 1 at O2 Arena: