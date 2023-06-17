Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Damage CTRL continuing to fall apart, Shinsuke Nakamura pissing off Ricochet, and a heated argument between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Hit Row

At this point it seems that Hit Row’s sole reason for existing on the WWE roster is to be humiliated. They jobbed out in mere seconds during this week’s tag team gauntlet match, with Michael Cole also burying Top Dolla on commentary one more time.

Stock Down #2: Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez has yet to gain back any momentum ever since she was forced to vacate the women’s tag team titles when her partner Liv Morgan suffered an injury; she spent her time on this week’s Raw losing via an assisted roll up in a quick match against Shayna Baszler.

Raquel has a chance to turn things around when she wrestles Trish Stratus for the final spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. But after watching her go down on Raw, it doesn’t inspire much confidence that she will fare too well against the legend who recently defeated Becky Lynch and now has Zoey Stark as her backup.

Stock Down #1: Street Profits

The Street Profits have been around for a few years and are supposed to be one of the top teams in WWE, but they were the first team eliminated in the aforementioned tag team gauntlet match. Following Montez Ford’s recent failure to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, things just aren’t going their way right now.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Pretty Deadly

Some NXT call-ups to the main roster struggle to get TV time at first, and others struggle to get wins or promo time. Then there’s Pretty Deadly, who win their matches and get plenty of time to talk and establish their characters. Now they’re getting a shot at the undisputed tag team titles, and it’s not crazy to think they might even win the belts.

Stock Up #2: The Judgment Day

Now that The Bloodline has crumbled, The Judgment Day stands out as the top faction in WWE. Finn Balor is challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, Damian Priest beat Matt Riddle clean in order to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Dominik Mysterio is matched up with the top babyface in WWE (Cody Rhodes), and Rhea Ripley is now the Women’s World Champion. There’s a scenario where Judgment Day walks out of Money in the Bank holding just about all the power and influence in WWE.

Stock Up #1: Jey Uso

Jey Uso finally left The Bloodline on this week’s SmackDown, superkicking Roman Reigns in the face and remaining loyal to his brother Jimmy. Sami Zayn and wrestling fans have been waiting for this moment for the entire year, and it was one of the most exciting finishes to an episode of SmackDown in recent memory. Can Jey really be the one to end Roman’s 1000+ day reign as the top champion in WWE?

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?