The Damage CTRL breakup is fast approaching

The first cracks in Damage CTRL began to form back in early April when Bayley was chasing around the Raw women’s championship and IYO SKY wanted her own crack at the crown. She eventually got that, though it didn’t work out and those cracks only got bigger and wider.

Then Dakota Kai suffered an injury that will have her on the shelf for a while, so Bayley and SKY found themselves teaming together in a more direct way, and that didn’t work out too well either.

They’ve managed to power through but this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown showed that the issues remain and are getting bad enough that a split seems inevitable.

After Bayley costed SKY her match against Zelina Vega, SKY accepted a challenge on behalf of Bayley to put Bayley’s spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line against Shotzi next week. That match was quickly made official, and it’s fair to wonder if the breakup will happen on that same show, pending the result of that match.

Either way, it looks obvious where this is headed — yet another breakup on SmackDown.

Anyway, here are all the videos from this week’s show: