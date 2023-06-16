The Bloodline break up on SmackDown

It finally happened.

After weeks of working hard to convince Jey Uso that he is the successor to Roman Reigns as the next Tribal Chief and it’s in his best interests to remain the right hand man of the current WWE Universal champion, it all came to a head in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown this week. After much back-and-forth, and a huge tease that it may go the other way, Jey made his decision.

He’s sticking with his brother Jimmy, and they’re OUT of The Bloodline.

Rumors have suggested for a while now that The Usos vs. Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take place at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, and everything about this seemed to point in that direction. That crowd, which will already be hot as hell, should be on fire for one of the best stories WWE has told in quite some time.

Jey finally breaking free has been a long time coming.

Now, it’s here.

How you feeling about it, Cagesiders?