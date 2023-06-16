Pretty Deadly to challenge for WWE tag team titles in two weeks

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown wasted no time getting down to the business of finding new number one contenders to the Undisputed tag team championship. They did so by opening the show with a Gauntlet match featuring six teams.

The match started with The Brawling Brutes and The Street Profits, with the other four teams hanging out ringside while waiting their turn to get involved. Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick on Angelo Dawkins to score the pin to get the Profits out.

The O.C. jumped in next, and while they had a brief spot of hope, a Brogue Kick sent them packing too.

Next was the LWO, who jumped all over the Brutes to take advantage of their growing fatigue. It wasn’t enough to put a stop the train, as Ridge hit his finish to take them out.

Hit Row was up next, and Top Dolla was instantly dropped with a Brogue Kick and pinned. Another embarrassment for the group.

Last but not least was Pretty Deadly, who the powers that be clearly seem to be high on. That was evident by the end of the match, as they had the best exchange with the Brutes and ultimately came out victorious, with Prince hitting a leg drop from the top rope on Sheamus after a sneak tag for the pinfall.

Pretty Deadly will challenge Owens & Zayn for the titles in two weeks in London.

