WWE is bringing back Payback for Labor Day weekend

WWE hasn’t run an event with the Payback name since 2020, when a recently returned Roman Reigns started his historic run with the Universal title by taking the belt from The Fiend/Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat that also featured Braun Strowman.

The Payback brand will return in 2023. We know that because...

Pittsburgh to host WWE Payback on September 2 WWE today announced that WWE Payback will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It marks the first premium live event to emanate from Pittsburgh in five years. WWE Payback will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. Tickets for WWE Payback go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET via ticketmaster.com. Click here to learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities.

Sat., Sept. 2 falls on Labor Day weekend here in the United States, which is when AEW traditionally holds their All Out PPV each year. AEW has yet to announce the 2023 edition of All Out, and is running another major event — All In — the weekend before at London’s Wembley Stadium.

We’ll see if Payback’s spot on the calendar influences their decision. And what WWE has in store for us from Pittsburgh either way.