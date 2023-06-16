WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (June 16, 2023) with a live show emanating from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in London.

Advertised for tonight: Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown and awaits Jey Uso’s decision on his future with The Bloodline.

Tonight’s show also features Charlotte Flair as a guest on Grayson Waller’s talk show, IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega, AJ Styles & Michin vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett, and a number one contender’s tag team gauntlet match with the LWO, Brawling Brutes, Street Profits, The Good Brothers, and Pretty Deadly.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 16