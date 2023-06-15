Ridge Holland has an update on Drew McIntyre’s return to WWE

Drew McIntyre has been missing from WWE programming ever since he was pinned by GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39, over two months ago. The Scottish Warrior was later drafted to the Raw roster but has yet to appear on the show since then. WWE is roughly two weeks away from its return to the United Kingdom for Money in the Bank on July 1, but McIntyre is nowhere to be seen.

Rumors and reports have covered all kinds of possible explanations for Drew’s absence, including a health problem, creative differences, personal issues, and/or tense contract negotiations. It’s not clear what’s really going on here.

In a new interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, WWE wrestler Ridge Holland was asked about how Drew is doing. Here is Ridge’s response:

“He’s fine. Drew’s fine. Yeah, he is probably in the gym as we speak, lifting two cows...he’s a big human. Yeah, he’s fine. Drew is good.”

Holland’s response makes it sound like Drew’s absence from WWE isn’t necessarily related to a health issue, at least not at this point.

Ridge then denies knowing anything before somehow offering a timeline for Drew’s return to WWE:

“I don’t know for sure. I don’t know anything...I think whether it’s a month from now, two months from now, three months from now, you’ll see Drew McIntyre back in a WWE ring.”

So there you have it, Cagesiders. Drew McIntyre is probably lifting cows and should be back in WWE by the end of the summer, at least according to Ridge Holland.