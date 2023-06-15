GUNTHER left his very large footprint on Sami Zayn’s back

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is well known for using his vicious chops to leave marks on his opponents bodies and shred their chests to pieces.

That’s all well and good, but it turns out that The Ring General can also use his feet to leave a lasting impression on his foes.

For example, here is what Sami Zayn’s shirt looked like after he teamed up with Kevin Owens to fight GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in the main event of this week’s (June 12) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw:

Wife, folding laundry: did somebody stomp your back?!



Me: what? Oh yeah, I wrestled Gunther. Why do you ask? pic.twitter.com/Lnv8qm8NqD — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 15, 2023

Look at the size of that man’s boot. It’s no wonder that GUNTHER has held onto the Intercontinental championship for over one year and is within reach of the all-time record.

Which fate do you think is worse? Having your chest destroyed by GUNTHER’s powerful chops, or having your back crushed by his imposing boot? Give us your answer in the comments below, Cagesiders.