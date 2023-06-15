Conor McGregor changes his tune about his interest in joining WWE

UFC star Conor McGregor has expressed a willingness to work with WWE multiple times in the past.

The idea that Conor will one day work a WWE pro wrestling match recently gained steam after Endeavor announced its plan to purchase WWE and merge it with UFC. Conor added some fuel to the fire by talking trash about Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. This caused a lot of fans to wonder if a WWE Universal championship match between McGregor and Reigns was actually on the table for this year’s SummerSlam event.

Now it looks like Conor was just having some fun on social media after WrestleMania 39 when he teased doing something with WWE. Conor kept it short and sweet when Adam Glyn recently asked him if he is interested in joining WWE: “No, not really.”

Maybe Reigns vs. McGregor isn’t in the cards for SummerSlam 2023. But Roman will probably remain champion for a couple more years, so there should be plenty of time to make it work.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor main event a WWE pay-per-view one day, Cagesiders?