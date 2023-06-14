The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (June 13) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show netted 581,000 viewers for a 0.16 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both numbers are down from the week before, ending a four week run of increasing viewership and/or ratings for WWE’s Tuesday night show.

NXT finished eighth among cable originals, where the Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup-clinching victory over the Florida Panthers in the NHL Playoffs led the way. TNT’s coverage of the hockey game was watched by 2.47 million people, and its .79 rating in the key demo was the best on all of television last night.

Last night’s performance still ranks among NXT’s better ones of recent months, so the influx of main roster talent isn’t hurting. We’ll see just how much it can help next week when Seth Rollins defends his WWE World Heavyweight title against Bron Breakker with no nationally televised sports competition.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

