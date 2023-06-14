Triple H clears out old belt inventory, sends WWE titles to Nuggets & Knights

WWE’s been sending custom titles to teams that win their league’s or sports’ championships for a while now. It’s an easy bit of cross promotion, with the WWE belt usually at least making an appearance — and occasionally becoming the star of the show — at the squads’ various post-victory celebrations.

Over the past two nights both the NBA and NHL wrapped up their 2022-2023 seasons by crowned new champs, as the Denver Nuggets and Vegas Golden Knights dispatched their respective rivals the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, a pair of scrappy Cinderellas who ran out of magic and/or gas against very talented teams.

So we knew some belts would be sent out. But which ones? WWE has introduced four new title designs over the past couple months. Would the Nuggets get Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal championship? The Knights Seth Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight strap?

Nah. They got both gold the old WWE strap, with custom side plates...

Hard work. History made.



Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We’d like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/uHslBSXisk — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2023

A little more hardware can't hurt…



Huge congratulations to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their incredible, first-ever #StanleyCup victory. pic.twitter.com/VferfkdTiN — Triple H (@TripleH) June 14, 2023

Smartassery aside, this makes sense. All the new designs have the trademark “W” on the main plate, but it doesn’t pop like the silver/diamond one does on a black background. If you want these to show up from the top of a bus or on a stage in downtown Denver or on the Vegas Strip, the old WWE championship’s the way to go.

Oh, and congrats to the Nuggets, the Golden Knights, and all their fans!