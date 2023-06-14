Last week, Noam Dar officially introduced his new group — the Meta-Four (get it?!?!).

With Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend at his side, surely the Heritage Cup would remain in Dar’s possession for a long time to come. Even before they had a name, the group helped him keep the last remaining NXT UK trophy by beating Dragon Lee at Battleground.

But Dar showed up for his scheduled Heritage Cup defense on the June 13 NXT on crutches. Mensah wrestled in his stead, and it looked like Jackson & Legend would ensure he beat Nathan Frazer to keep the Cup.

But Frazer had back-up of his own in the form of Lee and Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz. The unnamed babyface alliance canceled out the Meta-Four, and Noam has to deal with the Hard Hitting Home Truth that he’s no longer a champion.

Is Dar’s injury legit? Will the team of Frazer, Lee, Feroz & Leon get their own punny name? Let us know what you think, and on your way down to the comments check out the full playlist of highlights from last night’s show:

