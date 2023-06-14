Last week, Noam Dar officially introduced his new group — the Meta-Four (get it?!?!).
With Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend at his side, surely the Heritage Cup would remain in Dar’s possession for a long time to come. Even before they had a name, the group helped him keep the last remaining NXT UK trophy by beating Dragon Lee at Battleground.
But Dar showed up for his scheduled Heritage Cup defense on the June 13 NXT on crutches. Mensah wrestled in his stead, and it looked like Jackson & Legend would ensure he beat Nathan Frazer to keep the Cup.
Due to an injury to @NoamDar, @OroMensah_wwe will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against @WWEFrazer on Dar's behalf. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XMIxnhZzMt— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2023
But Frazer had back-up of his own in the form of Lee and Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz. The unnamed babyface alliance canceled out the Meta-Four, and Noam has to deal with the Hard Hitting Home Truth that he’s no longer a champion.
Sorry, @NoamDar #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xN8ogkwlKK— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2023
Is Dar’s injury legit? Will the team of Frazer, Lee, Feroz & Leon get their own punny name? Let us know what you think, and on your way down to the comments check out the full playlist of highlights from last night’s show:
- Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali & Tyler Bate vs. Schism - Six-Man Tag Match
- Duke Hudson is becoming overwhelmed running Chase U
- Dana Brooke has to compose herself after a slap from Cora Jade
- Rollins accepts challenge for a World Heavyweight Title Match
- Ali to be special guest referee for Lee and Bate’s Title Match
- Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade
- Nathan Frazer wins the NXT Heritage Cup
- The NXT women’s locker room reaches a boiling point
- Von Wagner is ready to open up to Mr. Stone
- Axiom and SCRYPTS vs. Dabba-Kato - Two-on-One Handicap Match
- Angel and Humberto return to NXT
- Stacks is determined to find out who ratted on Tony D’Angelo
- Thea Hail believes she can beat Tiffany Stratton
- Malik Blade vs Edris Enofé
- Booker T announces an NXT Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Match
- Blair Davenport is coming for everybody in NXT
- Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
- Roxanne Perez promises to go right at Blair Davenport
- Dolin and Henley bond over their mutual contempt for James
- Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are coming to NXT
- Baron Corbin becomes the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Title
- Carmelo Hayes drops Baron Corbin with an aerial attack
- Nathan Frazer can’t contain his joy over winning the Heritage Cup (Digital Exclusive)
- Angel and Humberto believe no one in NXT is on their level (Digital Exclusive)
For complete results and the live blog for the June 13 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...