Hulk Hogan: ‘Vince didn’t trust Piper or other guys who wouldn’t do a job’

Given Hulk Hogan’s propensity to tell tall tales, most fans wouldn’t believe the former wrestling champion if his tongue was notarized.

But if there’s any truth to Hogan’s recent comments, fans may finally have an explanation as to why Vince McMahon refused to give two of Hogan’s most famous rivals a run with the WWE Championship between 1984 and 1988.

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer explained how his boss, McMahon, would task him with delivering the bad news to his opponents that the Hulkster was going over. Citing Paul Orndorff as an example, Hogan shared how his opponent’s reaction was anything but wonderful:

“So I’d go to Paul and say, ‘Paul, Vince wants to do this. (I’ll) drop the leg, beat you one two three. (You) come back, get the heat, hit me with the belt, boom, get some color, leave me f***ing laying, brother, we’re gonna come back (for the rematch), and sell it out again.’ ‘No, I’m not putting you over.’ ‘What do you mean you’re not putting me over?’ ‘Well, I don’t want to lose, one-two-three, dude.’ ‘Okay.’ So I called Vince up. ‘Hey, Vince, just talked to Mr. Wonderful. He says he doesn’t want to do the job, one-two-three.’ ‘Okay, well, then, if he doesn’t want to do the job, you figure it out.’ Great! That’s how it was in the beginning.”

But Orndorff wasn’t the only wrestler hesitant about doing the honors for Hogan.

Rowdy Roddy Piper also refused to lie down for the red and yellow banana. For Piper, he thought losing would kill his heat and drawing power. That decision may have cost the rowdy Scotsman a golden opportunity, which ultimately went to someone else.

“Piper wouldn’t do a job. Orndorff wouldn’t do a job. The reason ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage was a champion so many times, he’d do business. “If I said, ‘Brother, I need to beat you,’ he would be there. And then here’s the belt, I’m gonna go do a couple of movies, here’s the belt, go make a bunch of money. When I come back, I knew he’d drop the belt back to me. “Yeah, but you know, Vince didn’t trust Piper or other guys who wouldn’t do a job.”

While Piper and Orndorff’s mistrust of Hogan is understandable, refusing to do what the boss wants never works out for any employee.

What do you think, Cagesiders? Did Piper and Orndorff sink their battleship by refusing to follow orders? Is this another case of Hogan being Hogan?

More importantly: what would the Iron Sheik say about all this?

Sound off below, brothers (and sisters)!