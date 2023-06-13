Los Lotharios show up in NXT

Axiom and Scrypts had just taken down Dabba-Kato in a 2-on-1 handicap match on NXT television this week when, during their celebration, they were attacked from behind by two familiar faces we haven’t seen much of on WWE television of late:

That would be Los Lotharios, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. They were drafted from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night Raw as supplemental picks following night two in early May but creative has had nothing for them in quite some time.

Now, they’ve joined a growing list of wrestlers from the main roster who are making a temporary home in NXT. Currently, that list includes the likes of Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke, all of whom are hovering around championships.

When asked why they came to NXT, Garza and Carrillo said it’s the place to be and they, too, want to get in on the gold rush. They could be in line for a tag team title match in the near future.

