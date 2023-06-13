NXT Gold Rush two week special announced, will include multiple title matches

Shortly after Seth Rollins defending the world heavyweight championship against Bron Breakker on NXT TV next week was made official, Shawn Michaels, who heads up the developmental promotion that is quickly once again becoming much more than that, tweeted the following:

NXT Gold Rush - A two week NXT TV Special – @bronbreakkerwwe vs. @WWERollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title main events NEXT WEEK!



Winner of tonight’s @BaronCorbinWWE/@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR faces @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT Championship in TWO WEEKS! #WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 14, 2023

That added some major stakes to the main event of this week’s show.

Later, two more title matches were announced for the next two weeks of shows:

BREAKING: The North American Championship will be defended on Week One of #NXTGoldRush and the NXT Women's Championship will be defended on Week Two!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LNW5UyKU6K — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2023

Indeed, Tyler Bate will finally get that North American title match against Wes Lee but Mustafa Ali will act as special guest referee. He’s been playing nice so far, as the trio won a six-man tag on NXT TV this week, but there’s a bit of an obvious heel undertone to the whole thing. That match happens next week.

Meanwhile, Thea Hail will get the championship match she earned by winning a battle royal, as she challenges Tiffany Stratton for the women’s championship in two weeks.

Later still, Booker T announced a triple threat tag team match for next week that will determine who challenges Gallus for the titles in two weeks:

BREAKING: @BookerT5x has just announced that a Triple Threat Match NEXT WEEK at #NXTGoldRush will determine the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Tag Team Championship!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5TJN8rrGIS — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2023

Finally, Baron Corbin used an assist from Breakker, who was out to screw up Ilja Dragunov’s opportunity, to earn himself a shot at Carmelo Hayes and the NXT championship in two weeks.

Here’s how the two nights look right now:

Night one

World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bron Breakker

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bron Breakker North American Championship : Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate

: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate Tag Team Title Number One Contender Match : Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger Cora Jade vs. Dana Brooke

Night two

NXT Championship : Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Baron Corbin

: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Baron Corbin NXT Women’s Championship : Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (c) vs. TBA

