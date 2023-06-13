Last week’s episode of NXT television ended with a cliffhanger — Bron Breakker calling out World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a match down in NXT, title on the line. We didn’t hear anything about it on Monday Night Raw this week, where Rollins was setting up a match at Money in the Bank against Finn Balor for that very same time, but much of the focus of the promotion for NXT TV this week was on whether or not Rollins would finally respond.

He did indeed.

Rollins didn’t actually show up to the building, instead sending in a video message to say that he liked Breakker’s approach and, hey, going back to where it all started did sound pretty damn good to him. So, with that in mind, challenge accepted.

And it’s going down next week.

