Alicia Fox returning to wrestling for Booker T’s promotion

WWE’s listed Alicia Fox in the “Alumni” section of their website for a while now. She hasn’t appeared regularly for the company in a few years, only popping up on the occasional “Legends Night”. Her last time on WWE programming was a surprise entry in last year’s Royal Rumble.

But last month, she changed up her social media accounts to include her real name (Victoria Crawford) and posted an Instagram Story declaring she was “#Employable”. Booker T mentioned on his podcast that she’d reached out to him about training for a return, and lo and behold...

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️



Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX



LOCATION:

Humble Civic Center

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338



PICK YOUR SEATS https://t.co/UZFA0DCNEi pic.twitter.com/JrkzKfDrMH — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 13, 2023

Fox — who also lists her Twitch handle Vix Crown on her Instagram, so that could be a possible wrestling name should she take additional bookings — was with WWE from 2006 until this year. Some might write her off as being a Divas Era performer, but for my money she was always one of the more entertaining talents in the WWE Women’s division during those days (fully committing to whatever gimmick they gave her, and using one of the prettiest Northern Lights Suplexes you’ll ever see in her matches). It should be fun to see what she can do for Reality of Wrestling... and whatever she decides to do after that.

ROW also announced earlier today (June 13) that NXT’s Trick Williams will appear on July 15’s Summer of Champions show in the greater Houston area.