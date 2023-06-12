Logan Paul return, world heavyweight title open challenge set for Raw next week

We haven’t heard from Logan Paul since he lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 a couple months ago. They tore the house down, which is fast becoming a theme for Paul in his WWE career. Sure, he’s had the absolute best of the best to work with but you have to admit he’s been hugely impressive.

But what comes next?

We’ll find out soon enough:

Indeed, we found out during Monday Night Raw this week that Paul will be making his return to television next week. It’s noteworthy that it will be two weeks before Money in the Bank, as recent rumors have suggested he would be booked for that card.

Also announced for next week’s Raw is yet another open challenge for the world heavyweight championship. Seth Rollins revealed as much in an interview on the show this week, even after setting up a title match against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London.

Lastly, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed is also official for next week.

Excited for the early line up?