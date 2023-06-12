World heavyweight title match booked for Money in the Bank

Hey, WWE is paying off a seven year old story!

Indeed, it was that long ago the promotion introduced the Universal championship and Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins was the match to determine the first person to hold the title. The match was won by the former, but he suffered an injury during the course of it and was forced to vacate the title the very next day.

Now, it’s many years later and Balor is still pissed off about the situation. Oh and The Judgment Day, the group he is a member of, has been feuding with Rollins, who is the current world heavyweight champion.

You know where this is going:

Okay, it was supposed to be a lot more passionate than that, and eventually they got around to telling the story despite the crowd seemingly throwing Balor off by singing that long.

It resulted in a challenge for a match:

"I'm gonna take it all at MONEY IN THE BANK!" @FinnBalor just challenged @WWERollins for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3WGMtGA8dG — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2023

The match will take place at Money in the Bank on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The updated card: