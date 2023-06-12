Damian Priest qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured the final qualifying match for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, scheduled for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. Damian Priest, just one week removed from challenging for the world heavyweight championship, squared up with Matt Riddle.

Riddle, you’ll remember, was recently informed by GUNTHER that he hopes big Bro wins the briefcase and cashes in his contract for an Intercontinental championship match.

He won’t ever get the chance to cash in for it. He might get a title shot anyway, though.

That’s because, after a pretty damn good TV match, Priest hit the Razor’s Edge to score the pinfall and the victory. After, Imperium hit the scene to put the boots to Riddle, picking at the bones, as Priest told them to do while walking to the back.

That means the field in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match is officially set:

Ricochet

Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight

BUTCH

Santos Escobar

Damian Priest

Who is your favorite right now?