Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio set for Money in the Bank

We’re still a few weeks out from the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event scheduled for Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, but just two matches were official for the show going into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. That changed after the opening segment.

This is one hell of a step up for Dom Dom, who, despite being a heat magnet while doing fantastic work with The Judgment Day as Rhea Ripley’s main squeeze, hasn’t ventured out for a major singles match since working with his father. This certainly changes that.

It’s also a good stopgap for Rhodes before Brock Lesnar comes around again to settle up their feud.

Here’s the updated Money in the Bank match card: