Rhea Ripley gets a new women’s world championship

When Asuka was presented with a new WWE women’s championship on Friday Night SmackDown, one that looked just like Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal championship, it was immediately clear the powers that be would be doing the same for Rhea Ripley. Pretty much everyone speculated she would get a white leather version of the new world heavyweight championship Seth Rollins is carrying around, though we were all unsure of what they would call it.

As it turns out, we were all right:

BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP just unveiled the BRAND NEW Women's World Championship and presented it to @RheaRipley_WWE! What do you think? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M7T5R7g8gC — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2023

Adam Pearce referred to it as “the women’s world championship.” So, basically, it’s exactly like the men’s division, though they didn’t opt to use the term “Universal” anywhere.

Gone are the days of a Raw and SmackDown women’s championship, which makes it lot easier for titleholders to change brands without a big fuss.

And, hey, that new title looks awfully good on Ripley, huh?

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.