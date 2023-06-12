Roman Reigns passes CM Punk on WWE title all-time list

As CM Punk heads toward a collision in AEW, he’s moving down the ranks in WWE’s history books.

At 435 days, Roman Reigns has passed CM Punk on the list of longest WWE Championship title reigns ever and now sits sixth all-time. And while The Tribal Chief is also days away from having the fifth-longest world title run in WWE history, he now joins Pedro Morales, Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Bruno Sammartino as the men to hold WWE’s most historic championship the longest.

Reigns began his fourth WWE title run after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 to unify WWE’s two world titles and become the Undisputed Universal Champion. Recently, Reigns celebrated one thousand days as the Universal Champion and was gifted a new title belt to represent his two magnificent trophies.

Now that Reigns has outpaced Punk in the record books, The Tribal Chief will next look to outshine and outdraw the controversial superstar this Saturday night as Reigns will defend his crown against Rey Mysterio at a live event just hours away from Chicago, where Punk will be making his return to the ring for AEW following an injury.

In the meantime, throw up those ones and join his (and yours) Noble Scribe in acknowledging Roman Reigns and his latest achievement.