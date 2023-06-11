The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Money in the Bank show set to take place on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the first time the company has held a major event in London dating all the way back to 2002.

We’re still some three weeks away from showtime and just two matches are official:

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Qualified so far: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, BUTCH. The final qualifying match will take place on Monday Night Raw this week and feature Matt Riddle taking on Damian Priest.

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Qualified so far: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY. There is one more qualifying match set to take place but WWE has yet to announce who will be participating in that match.

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos has been rumored but they’re slow burning Jey Uso making a decision on who to side with in The Bloodline’s conflict. Asuka will defend the new women’s championship against the just returned Charlotte Flair on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before this event, which could lead to another match at this show. Bianca Belair slots somewhere in there as well.

Like how the card is shaping up?