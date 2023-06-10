Miz can get revenge for Cody’s cheap shot on Raw

Unlike some of my colleagues, I don’t struggle with whether or not to root for Cody Rhodes — in WWE, that is. Like many, I’d completely soured on him in AEW. He’s a bit corny, sure. But for whatever reason the same schtick that grated on Dynamite is somehow charming on Raw. I expect I’ll cheer along with most of the WWE Universe when he someday finishes his story and captures the company’s Undisputed Universal championship.

His actions this past Monday did rub me the wrong way, though. Sure, The Miz ambushed Rhodes a bit by bringing out Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley in tow, natch) as a “surprise guest” to their scheduled edition of Miz TV. And yes, that surprise did lead to Cody getting slapped in the face by his fellow legacy Superstar, and Ripley’s involvement did prevent the Grandson of a Plumber from firing back at Dom.

But did any of that justify Rhodes’ cold cocking Miz with his “titanium” cast? I’d argue no. The move was more like an animal or a child who’s been scolded and then redirects their aggression onto the nearest, most vulnerable target.

Thankfully, in the one true sport of professional wrestling, The Miz will get a chance to avenge that wrong this Monday (June 12):

The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes joins Damian Priest & Matt Riddle’s Money in the Bank qualifier, and a presumably non-title tag match between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser on the upcoming Raw from Wichita, Kansas.