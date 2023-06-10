WWE is unifying the women’s tag team titles

The decision makers at WWE booked themselves into a mess with multiple championship titles across multiple divisions. They’ve been working to correct that in recent weeks, with Roman Reigns getting a new WWE Universal championship so he can stop carrying around the two titles he unified all the way back at WrestleMania 38 last April. Then, Asuka was presented with a new women’s championship on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Now, we’re also getting some resolution to the women’s tag team title situation:

That situation only came about when Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn were called up to the main roster as NXT women’s tag team champions and pretty much the entirety of the division disappeared. As Wade Barrett put it, they “nuked” it. In reality, longtime champs Kayden Carter & Katana Chance were also called up to the main roster and other teams had recently broken up.

Put simply, there’s no one for those belts to go back to.

So, they’re just going to unify them. That match will happen on SmackDown in two weeks.

