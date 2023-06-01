Kevin Owens knows how to fall through ladders

WWE’s Money in the Bank 2023 pay-per-view is coming up on July 1 at London’s O2 Arena.

The titular Money in the Bank ladder matches are well known for car crash style spots where some of the wrestlers inevitably fall through ladders while trying to climb up to secure the highly-coveted contract that guarantees them a title shot at any time of their choosing.

There have been so many of these gruesome ladder bumps since this gimmick debuted in 2005 that WWE’s digital team has decided to rank the ten best of all-time.

Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Kane chokeslams Sheamus

9. Roman Reigns powerbombs Kofi Kingston

8. AJ Styles AA to Kevin Owens

7. Kofi Kingston backdrops Seth Rollins

6. Seth Rollins powerbombs Kevin Owens

5. Finn Balor gets powerbombed

4. WrestleMania legdrop

3. Sheamus powerbombs Sin Cara

2. Shelton Benjamin flips

1. Drew McIntyre launches Ricochet

I do find it amusing that WWE’s list specifically names almost all of the wrestlers involved in these ladder spots, but conveniently excludes AEW wrestlers Andrade and Jeff Hardy from entries 5 and 4, respectively.

What stands out to me even more is that Kevin Owens is the only wrestler whose ladder crashes earned him multiple entries in this top 10 video. This reminds me of Jim Ross’ commentary during the infamous 1998 Hell in a Cell match between Undertaker and Mankind where he mocks the critics who say “they know how to fall.”

Does Kevin Owens know how to fall through ladders? That sounds dumb, right? KO is currently one half of the WWE tag team champions and has other priorities besides MITB, so his body might be spared from falling through another ladder at next month’s event.

Are there any memorable Money in the Bank ladder crashes that should have made the cut for WWE’s list? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.