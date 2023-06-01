Earlier this week on Raw, Seth “Freakin” Rollins freaked out Rhea Ripley during a callback spot in the main event when he briefly put his arm around her as she thought he was Dominik Mysterio.

During an interview with Fox61, Ripley was asked about her reaction to Seth’s antics. Here’s what she had to say about it:

“I thought it was Dom. Yeah. I’m upset with Rollins because I thought it was Dominik. And I was living in the moment with my Dom-Dom, celebrating and cheering on my fellow Judgment Day members. And then I heard this little cackle in the side of my ear, and I was like that’s not Dom’s laugh. And he freaked me out! I didn’t even know how to respond to it. I was just like, get in the ring, go away from me! So, he’s gonna get what’s coming to him. It not only surprised me, but it surprised Dom as well. So, I know that he’s gonna want to do something about it.”

Dom has famously served hard time before, so Seth should be quaking in his boots now that he knows a receipt is coming his way from such a dangerous hardened criminal.

What do you think Dom will do to Seth next week on Raw, Cagesiders?