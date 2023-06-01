WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns is celebrating 1000 days as champion on tomorrow night’s (June 2) episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Roman actually reached that mark this past weekend at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where he failed to win the WWE tag team titles thanks to the betrayal of Jimmy Uso. With the collapse of The Bloodline looming large, there is already a dark cloud hanging over Roman’s celebration of 1000 days at the head of the table. But can things actually get worse for the Tribal Chief?

Tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The venue’s web site advertises many of the top SmackDown stars that one would expect to see for this event, but also mentions that Raw stars Cody Rhodes and The Miz will be in the house:

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz is listed in the advertising for this event, and will likely be a dark match only for the live audience in attendance to see.

However, the WWE brand split was already killed dead earlier this week on Raw, so I think there’s at least a chance that Cody will add to Roman’s current woes by crashing his big celebration, potentially teasing that he’ll see the champ for a title rematch via Money in the Bank cash-in some time after July 1.

Do you expect to see The American Nightmare on SmackDown television tomorrow night, Cagesiders?