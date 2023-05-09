When Indi Hartwell went down with an injury and not long after was called up to Monday Night Raw in the WWE Draft, it became clear NXT would need to find a new women’s champion. So she vacated the title and announced a tournament, one that will conclude at the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event on Sun., May 28, 2023, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The first round kicked off on NXT television this week with two match-ups:

First, Tiffany Stratton scored a convincing win over Gigi Dolin with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. It’s long been clear there are big things in store for her at some point, and this could be the start of that. Meanwhile, Dolin is racking up losses in important matches.

Then, Kiana James, all by her lonesome after the breakup with Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley, wasn’t able to within the offensive onslaught of Lyra Valkyria, who pinned her clean to advance.

Stratton now awaits the winner of the Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne match while Valkyria awaits the winner of the Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade match. Those two matches are scheduled for next week.

See you then!