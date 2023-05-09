Becky Lynch returns after wild Trish Stratus promo

Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch almost a full month ago just after they lost the women’s tag team titles. A lot has happened since then, including the WWE Draft, but the two remain together on the Monday Night Raw brand.

You wouldn’t have known it, of course, because Lynch went missing immediately after Trish turned on her. And that was much of the focus of Stratus’ promo, until she got around to going after Becky’s baby.

Indeed, Trish called Roux “dumb” because she’s two years old and still doesn’t know her colors.

Then she did the HBK in Montreal bit of teasing Becky’s return by playing her music and laughing it off:

Of course, the actual return was just a few moments later:

Despite Trish’s insults to her child, Lynch had a big ol’ smile on her face. To be fair, she did put the boots to her either way.

No word just yet on when the inevitable match will be.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: