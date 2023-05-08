Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes rematch is coming at Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar isn’t done with Cody Rhodes just yet.

While Rhodes was nearing a victory in the first round triple threat match in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament on Monday Night Raw tonight in Jacksonville, Lesnar hit the scene to drag him out of the ring, F-5 him, and then put him through the announcer’s table.

Then he made very clear, in the most terrifying way possible, that what he wanted to talk about was how Cody lucked into messing up his face as bad as he did at Backlash a couple days ago in Puerto Rico. Also, he wants a fight, and he wants that fight to take place at Night of Champions on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Finn Balor ended up pinning The Miz, so Rhodes is out of the tournament. He won’t have anything else to do that night.

Rhodes beat him once. Any chance in hell he can do it again?