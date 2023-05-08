Seth Rollins advances to final of WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament got underway on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Jacksonville, with the entire left side of the bracket working itself out in one evening.

In the first triple threat match, the overwhelming fan favorite emerged victorious, as Seth Rollins took advantage of Shinsuke Nakamura trying to submit Damian Priest by hitting a monster frog splash followed by a Pedigree to earn the three count.

In the second triple threat match, Cody Rhodes was poised to pin The Miz when Brock Lesnar showed up and dragged him out of the ring to take him out of the action. Those two are headed for a (re)match of their own at Night of Champions. Finn Balor capitalized with the Coup de Grace to score the pinfall to advance.

Finally, in a match filled with callbacks to their Universal title bout all the way back in 2016, Rollins pinned Balor after hitting first an inverted Stomp and then a normal one.

The other side of the bracket will be sorted through on Friday Night SmackDown later this week, and we’ll learn Rollins’ opponent that very same evening.