Triple threat WWE World Heavyweight title tournament match-ups revealed

A short time ago, WWE released the following video with Byron Saxton revealing the two triple threat matches we’ll be treated to on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw later on this evening:

- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

- The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes

This proves the rumors from earlier today correct.

It would seem to set up rather nicely for Rollins and Rhodes to advance to the singles match later in the evening for the right to move on to Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. In fact, it’s hard to imagine any other outcome, considering how hot the both of them have been of late and both coming off victories at Backlash this past weekend.

Then again, there are other rumors that suggest a certain beastly man may be coming around and who knows what that could mean for these results.

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out.