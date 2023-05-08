The May 5 edition of WWE SmackDown was a special one, emanating from San Juan, Puerto Rico on the eve of Backlash, with the island’s and one of the globe’s biggest stars in Bad Bunny.

But it was also always going to see big ratings and viewership drops from the previous Friday’s start of the 2023 WWE Draft. It was also going against the NBA & NHL playoffs, including head-to-head with a Boston vs. Philadelphia contest on the hardwood that was watched by more than five million and did a 1.65 rating among 18-49 year olds.

That led to the show drawing an audience of 2,059,000, with a .52 in the key demo. Those are way down from last week (17 and 22%, respectively), and the blue show’s lowest numbers of the year in either metric. But SmackDown was also easily the highest rated show in 18-49 on broadcast for the night, and better than anything on cable that didn’t involve ESPN’s coverage of the NBA. It was also ahead of what WWE was doing on the first Friday in May, 2022.

So no big cause for concern, but WWE will be trying to raise these numbers back to the pre-Draft range. Might be tough given the competition, but a World Heavyweight Title Tournament should help.

We shall see. In the meantine, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily