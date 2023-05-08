WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 8, 2023) from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, featuring all the fallout from the Backlash Premium Live Event that went down this past Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertised for tonight: It’s the start of the WWE World Heavyweight championship tournament, which will include the likes of Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Miz on the Raw side. Elsewhere, this will be the first show with the new rosters taking effect, and there’s much to work out in that regard!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 8