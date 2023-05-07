 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here are the 12 wrestlers in the WWE World Heavyweight championship tournament

By Geno Mrosko
Just a couple days ago, Triple H announced a tournament to crown the next WWE World Heavyweight champion will take place on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown this week. The winners of two triple threat matches will meet later in the night for a spot in the finals, which will take place at the upcoming Night of Champions event on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

That means 12 wrestlers in total would be getting a chance at winning the gold. Today, they announced those 12:

  • Seth Rollins
  • Finn Balor
  • Damian Priest
  • The Miz
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Cody Rhodes
  • United States Champion Austin Theory
  • AJ Styles
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Edge
  • Sheamus

I suppose I should say it’s notable that Cody Rhodes is included here, considering it’s hard to imagine he actually loses a match after Backlash. That said, perhaps Brock Lesnar costs him to set up a rematch?

We’ll have to stay tuned for all that.

In the meantime, who is your early favorite from that list?

