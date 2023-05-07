Here are the 12 wrestlers in the WWE World Heavyweight championship tournament

Just a couple days ago, Triple H announced a tournament to crown the next WWE World Heavyweight champion will take place on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown this week. The winners of two triple threat matches will meet later in the night for a spot in the finals, which will take place at the upcoming Night of Champions event on Sat., May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

That means 12 wrestlers in total would be getting a chance at winning the gold. Today, they announced those 12:

12 WWE Superstars from #WWERaw and #SmackDown look to claim the World Heavyweight Title at #WWENOC.



Find out who they are NOW! pic.twitter.com/v5qvYFx5eH — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Damian Priest

The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes

United States Champion Austin Theory

AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley

Rey Mysterio

Edge

Sheamus

I suppose I should say it’s notable that Cody Rhodes is included here, considering it’s hard to imagine he actually loses a match after Backlash. That said, perhaps Brock Lesnar costs him to set up a rematch?

We’ll have to stay tuned for all that.

In the meantime, who is your early favorite from that list?