IYO SKY showed she’s ready to fly on her own at Backlash

WWE kicked off its Backlash Premium Live Event in San Juan, Puerto Rico last night (Sat., May 6, 2023) with Bianca Belair successfully defending the Raw women’s championship to make her the longest reigning women’s champion of the modern era. Despite that accomplishment, her opponent in the match, IYO SKY, is much of the focus of the fallout from the match.

As she should be.

This was undoubtedly the best match SKY has been involved in since she was called up to the main roster. The crowd was rowdy and heavily in her favor, and she rewarded them with a star making performance. She did all of this without the help of Bayley & Dakota Kai, her teammates in Damage CTRL.

Actually, they, and more specifically Bayley, cost her the match.

This is worth pointing out for anyone who missed it:

Anyone notice that Dakota Kai was begging Bayley not to go out there but she did anyways...... Just thought I'd point that out #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/JTsVSR4VBU — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) May 7, 2023

That sure does look like Dakota Kai trying to talk Bayley out of helping out, doesn’t it?

SKY’s response after the match didn’t focus on Bayley’s part in her defeat, however:

I think that was very close…. pic.twitter.com/U0xLAYDoVq — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 7, 2023

But she did also say this isn’t over just yet and she’s still coming for Belair:

She might have to deal with another big problem first, but if nothing else is crystal clear at this point she’s ready to fly on her own.