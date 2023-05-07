Days before WWE return at Backlash, Carlito said he’s ‘open’ to ‘any good offer from anywhere’

WWE’s Backlash event in San Juan, Puerto Rico was hugely entertaining for a number of reasons but one of the most memorable moments of the evening was Carlito making a legitimately surprising return during the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest Street Fight.

Listen to this pop again:

Hot damn!

Now, Metro.co.uk brings word that this came just a few days after he was in the UK for a convention and told them he’s open to a return but not getting any calls:

“Yeah, I’m open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn’t matter. Thing is, nobody calls me so I don’t sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I’m doing.”

That’s a hell of a job making sure he didn’t spoil anything while also making clear he’s open for business. That’s assuming, of course, he hasn’t worked out something more with WWE. For now, we’re operating on the assumption this was a one-off appearance but that’s all it is, an assumption.

Here’s how he played it after the fact in a post-match interview with The Bump:

“Man, it was great to be out there with my boys, to be out there once again. Being with Bad Bunny, who is just a legend and he showed you out there why. He’s at the top of his game, you know what I mean? He’s a hell of a superstar, in all different facets. My hat’s off to him. You call me to be with my people, I’m always going to come.”

Who knows what the future holds but Carlito looked great, was over as all hell, and sounds open to a run.

Why not?