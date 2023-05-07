That crowd in Puerto Rico was incredible

Puerto Rico doesn’t get WWE coming to town too often, so when they do the fans damn sure make the most of it. We saw — and heard — that on both Friday Night SmackDown and at the Backlash Premium Live Event in San Juan.

In fact, it was so incredible WWE straight up cut a video featuring all the loudest crowd reactions. There were plenty to choose from:

I still can’t believe how unbelievably hot they were for Bad Bunny’s entrance, and Carlito’s return, and Savio Vega’s appearance, and you get the picture. I completely understand closing the night with Cody Rhodes going over Brock Lesnar, and it was probably the right call in the grand scheme of things, but there probably would have been something special about ending it on the LWO celebrating in the ring after successfully fighting off Judgment Day. Bad Bunny may not be the potential future WWE Universal champion but it would have left a lasting image seeing him carried out on the LWO’s shoulders.

Either way, what a fun weekend trip that was, huh?!?