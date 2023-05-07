 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

That crowd in Puerto Rico was incredible

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Puerto Rico doesn’t get WWE coming to town too often, so when they do the fans damn sure make the most of it. We saw — and heard — that on both Friday Night SmackDown and at the Backlash Premium Live Event in San Juan.

In fact, it was so incredible WWE straight up cut a video featuring all the loudest crowd reactions. There were plenty to choose from:

I still can’t believe how unbelievably hot they were for Bad Bunny’s entrance, and Carlito’s return, and Savio Vega’s appearance, and you get the picture. I completely understand closing the night with Cody Rhodes going over Brock Lesnar, and it was probably the right call in the grand scheme of things, but there probably would have been something special about ending it on the LWO celebrating in the ring after successfully fighting off Judgment Day. Bad Bunny may not be the potential future WWE Universal champion but it would have left a lasting image seeing him carried out on the LWO’s shoulders.

Either way, what a fun weekend trip that was, huh?!?

In This Stream

WWE Backlash 2023 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 17 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats