WWE brought one hell of a fun show to San Juan, Puerto Rico with Backlash, featuring Bad Bunny and friends absolutely tearing the house down in one of the most entertaining matches in recent memory.
But there was a lot of entertainment to go around on this card. Here, then, are the highlights and videos from the show:
- Rhea Ripley debuts all-white gear
- Zelina Vega makes an emotional entrance honoring Puerto Rico
- Savio Vega gifts Bad Bunny a Puerto Rican Kendo stick
- Bad Bunny busts out a trolley full of weapons in electric entrance
- Carlito makes a cool return
- The LWO fight off The Judgment Day with Savio Vega’s help
- Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY highlights
- Seth Rollins vs. Omos highlights
- Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed highlights
- Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega highlights
- Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest highlights
- The Bloodline vs. Matt Riddle & Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn highlights
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar highlights
- Rhea Ripley doesn’t care what the crowd in Puerto Rico thinks
- Seth Rollins had to break out a GIANT Stomp
